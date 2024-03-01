Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.77% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 155,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 154,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $269.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.74.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

