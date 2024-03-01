Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $2,196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 52,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 213.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRIM stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $280.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

