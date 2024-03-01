Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,535 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $120.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

