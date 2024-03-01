Analyzing African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and African Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $278.62 million 1.76 $52.01 million $0.53 9.00 African Agriculture $1.51 million 4.38 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and African Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 19.69% 12.49% 7.80% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats African Agriculture on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

