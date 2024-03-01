Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE THO opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
