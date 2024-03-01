Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) PT at $240.90

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after purchasing an additional 93,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,861 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR opened at $224.95 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

