Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$3,625.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3,625.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,778.39 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,236.01 and a 12-month high of C$3,805.88. The company has a market cap of C$80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3,581.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3,153.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.