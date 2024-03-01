Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $14.40

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Alector alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC

Alector Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Alector

Shares of ALEC opened at $6.97 on Friday. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 68.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Free Report

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.