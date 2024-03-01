Analysts Offer Predictions for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $54.09 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $404,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $404,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,645. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

