Analysts Offer Predictions for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday.

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $166,704.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,430. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

