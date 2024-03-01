Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

