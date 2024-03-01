Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMPH opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,544 shares of company stock worth $15,314,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,145,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,948,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

