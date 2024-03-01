Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 76,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,087 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.