Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,500,268. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.