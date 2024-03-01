AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.