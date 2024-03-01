American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $88.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,224,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,047,000 after buying an additional 425,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.