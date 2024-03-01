América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMX

América Móvil Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 198.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.