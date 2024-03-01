Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameresco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

