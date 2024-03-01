Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

AMRC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ameresco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

