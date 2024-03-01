Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.89.

AEE stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

