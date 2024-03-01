Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

NYSE:AS opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

