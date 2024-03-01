AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.