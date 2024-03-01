Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

ANRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

