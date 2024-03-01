Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Ravi Kunju Sells 121 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $10,121.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,344.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

