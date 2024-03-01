Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Nelson Dias Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $31,368.75. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $85.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,699 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

