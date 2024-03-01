Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Sells $11,543.70 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $11,543.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock worth $484,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.