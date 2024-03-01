AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.15

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.15 and last traded at C$28.98, with a volume of 113315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.21.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALA

AltaGas Trading Up 0.3 %

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.