Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ARTL opened at GBX 130 ($1.65) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 69.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.02.

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Phillip Rose purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £29,750 ($37,734.65). 87.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

