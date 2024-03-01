Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals



Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

