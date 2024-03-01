Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1,001.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,158 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after buying an additional 278,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

