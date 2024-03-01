Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 6.5 %

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $84,500 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $80,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.