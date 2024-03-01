Alkami Technology’s (ALKT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALKT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alkami Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,633,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

