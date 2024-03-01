Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Joseph Lacob Sells 15,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Lacob also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Align Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $302.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.