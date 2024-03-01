Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stake Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alger 35 ETF Price Performance
Shares of ATFV stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Alger 35 ETF has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.93.
Alger 35 ETF Company Profile
