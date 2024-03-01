Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 123.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 686,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

