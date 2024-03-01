Alberto J. Paracchini Sells 2,100 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 2,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $44,499.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,429.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.16. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after buying an additional 202,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.