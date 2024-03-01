Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.46. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.