Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALRM. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

