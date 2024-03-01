Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

