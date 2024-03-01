Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Sells $16,330.88 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) COO Michel Dahan sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $16,330.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 715,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,701.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

