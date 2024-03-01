Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

