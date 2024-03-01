Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,284,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 654,092 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATSG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 72,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,203,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

