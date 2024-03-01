Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

