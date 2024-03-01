Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 155,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

