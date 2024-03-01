AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 5.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $109.66 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

