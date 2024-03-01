Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $143.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

