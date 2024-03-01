ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADMA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Shares of ADMA opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

