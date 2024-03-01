AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

