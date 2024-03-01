Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.23% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

PEO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

