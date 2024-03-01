Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

ACRS opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

